Sofia the First: Royal Magic: Disney Orders Sequel to Popular Animated Series

Disney is bringing back Sofia to the network. A sequel to Sofia the First, titled Sofia the First: Royal Magic, is set to air on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2026. Ariel Winter will return to voice Sofia for the sequel series. Additional casting will be announced later.

The original series aired for four seasons on before it ended in September 2018. The animated series followed a young girl who becomes a princess after her mother marries a king. Disney Junior revealed more about the sequel series in a press release.

“Disney Jr. announced a series greenlight for “Sofia the First: Royal Magic,” a continuation of the Emmy(R) and Humanitas Award-winning “Sofia the First,” which premiered in 2012 with the animated television movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon A Princess,” and remains one of the most successful global preschool franchises for The Walt Disney Company. The “Sofia the First” series still holds the record for the Top 3 cable TV telecasts for Girls 2-5 and, lifetime to date, has garnered over 755 million views on Disney Junior YouTube. From Disney Branded Television, the new series is currently in production and is slated for a 2026 premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Aimed at preschoolers and their families, the sequel is created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Craig Gerber. Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), who voiced the role of Sofia, Disney’s first little girl princess, in the original series, is set to reprise her role. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said, “Since its debut in 2012, ‘Sofia the First’ captured the hearts and imaginations of preschoolers everywhere for its beloved characters, memorable music, adventurous spirit and meaningful storylines. The enduring charm and appeal of Sofia is undeniable, and we’re excited to continue sharing her journey in ‘Sofia the First: Royal Magic.'”

Gerber added, “I’m incredibly excited for the chance to return to Sofia’s enchanted world and tell the next chapter in her story. At a new school specializing in royal magic, Sofia will learn how to master her magical abilities while discovering the power of friendship and teamwork from her new royal classmates. Over the years, I have heard countless stories of how much the original series meant to young viewers and I’m hoping the new show will delight the next generation of preschoolers.”

“Sofia the First: Royal Magic” follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic. During her time at Charmswell, Sofia discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends. Each episode will contain two 11-minute stories, each with a new original song.

Craig Gerber (“Sofia the First,” “Elena of Avalor, “Firebuds”) serves as creator and executive producer. Many of the creative team from “Firebuds” are involved in this series, including Krystal Banzon as co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly as supervising director, and Craig Simpson as producer. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.”