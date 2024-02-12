Renegade Nell: Disney+ Reveals Premiere Date and Poster for New Action-Adventure Fantasy Series

Renegade Nell finally has a premiere date. The new action-adventure series will arrive on Disney+ in March. Sally Wainwright is behind the eight-episode series.

Starring Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, and Nick Mohammed, the series, set in 18th Century England, follows Nell Jackson (Harland) after she is framed for murder.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Disney+ announced today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles, the Original series “Renegade Nell” will premiere all episodes on March 29, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The eight-part Original series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley) with lead director Ben Taylor (Sex Education). Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. “Renegade Nell” stars Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of “Nell Jackson” with Frank Dillane as “Charles Devereux”, Alice Kremelberg as “Sofia Wilmot”, Ényì Okoronkwo as “Rasselas”, Jake Dunn as “Thomas Blancheford”, Bo Bragason as “Roxy Trotter”, Florence Keen as “George Trotter”, with Nick Mohammed as “Billy Blind”, Joely Richardson as “Lady Eularia Moggerhangar” and Adrian Lester as “Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton”. Pip Torrens as “Lord Blancheford” and Craig Parkinson as “Sam Trotter” also star. “Renegade Nell” is produced by Lookout Point. Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+. Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) also direct episodes. Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.”

The new poster for Renegade Nell is below.

