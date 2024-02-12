Pupstruction, SuperKitties: Early Season Three Renewals Issued for Disney Animated Series

Disney has renewed two animated series geared toward preschoolers for third seasons. Viewers will see more of Pupstruction and SuperKitties in 2024. Both shows air on Disney Junior with release to Disney+ at a later date.

Disney revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

Disney Branded Television has ordered the third seasons of hit animated series “SuperKitties” and “Pupstruction” ahead of their respective season two debuts. The announcement was made by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, during today’s presentation at the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California.

Since their launches last year, both series have become fan favorites among preschoolers and their families. “SuperKitties,” about four fierce and furry superhero kittens who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place, finished 2023 as the #1 new preschool series. Additionally, “Pupstruction,” following an all-dog construction crew who pour mud, sweat, drool and plenty of heart into keeping their town of Petsburg in tip-top shape, has ranked as the #1 cable series with Kids 2-5 every quarter since launch.

Davis remarked: “With their adorable characters and heartfelt adventures, these two series have clearly struck a chord with our preschool audience. Both series exude teamwork, optimism, friendship and resilience, and feature some pretty catchy music – just some of the signature qualities that make our Disney Junior programming a hit with kids and families alike.”

Additional information on both shows below:

SUPERKITTIES

Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, each episode of “SuperKitties” features two 11-minute stories that highlight the SuperKitties as they receive a “SuperKitty Call” from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with (usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series ― Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa).

With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains’ plans and impart important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving along the way.

“SuperKitties” is created and executive produced by Emmy(R) Award winner Paula Rosenthal (“Peter Rabbit”). For season three, Emmy Award-winning producer and writer Sarah Mullervy (“Peter Rabbit”) will serve as executive producer, alongside Kirk Van Wormer (“Transformers: Prime) and Audu Paden (“Monster High”), who also serve as executive producers.

“SuperKitties” is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Junior.

PUPSTRUCTION

“Pupstruction” is an imaginative, music-filled series centering on Phinny, an innovative young corgi and the smallest pup on the crew, who proves that you don’t need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas.

Along with the rest of the Pupstruction crew ― including a comically spontaneous sheepdog, Luna; a can-do rottweiler, Roxy; and lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff, Tank – Phinny and team work together to build and create to make their town a better place for all of its citizens.

The series is created and executive produced by Travis Braun (Disney Junior’s “T.O.T.S.”). Victor Cook and Abigail Nesbitt (both also from “T.O.T.S”) serve as executive producer and supervising director, respectively.

“Pupstruction” is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.

To enhance the experience for the preschool audience, both series will be launching new off-air extensions, including a brand-new “SuperKitties” toy line featuring playsets, figures, plush, costumes, apparel and more, debuting this spring. A “Pupstruction” toy line is slated to debut later this year, along with an assortment of children’s books from Disney Publishing Worldwide. Digital soundtracks for both series are available on Walt Disney Records.

Both “SuperKitties” and “Pupstruction” are currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, with some episodes also available to stream on Disney+.”