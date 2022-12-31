Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Animated Series Is Latest Disney+ Series to Come to a Disney Cable Channel

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life is headed to Disney Channel after airing on Disney+. Episodes arrive on the cable network on January 9th. Each episode consists of three seven-minute-long stories.

Disney+ revealed the following about the plot of the animated series:

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.”

Check out the trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this series on The Disney Channel next month?