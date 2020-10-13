Hamster & Gretel: Disney Channel Orders Animated Superhero Comedy Series

Hamster & Gretel has been ordered to series by Disney Channel. The new animated TV show follows a pair of siblings and a pet hamster. The trio meet space aliens and two of them are given super powers.

Disney Channel revealed more about this new series in a press release.

“The music-filled Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed super powers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers. Povenmire said, “My sister is 10 years younger than me, and I had never seen our kind of sibling age gap portrayed in a cartoon so I thought it would be an interesting dynamic to explore. The show focuses on how their relationship shifts due to her new super powers and how they both navigate through it. Of course, it is also about cartoon villains, aliens, a talking Hamster with super powers, and a lot of comedy.” In making the announcement, Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, said, “An incredibly gifted storyteller, Dan has been an esteemed member of the Disney family for many years, consistently showcasing his knack for creating universally appealing shows that resonate with both kids and families. His signature blend of heart, humor and music are a perfect fit for Disney, and we’re delighted that he will continue our winning partnership with us once again on Hamster & Gretel.”

Check out a preview for this new animated series below.

