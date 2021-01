Ultra Violet & Blue Demon: Disney Channel Orders Superhero Action-Comedy Series

Ultra Violet & Blue Demon is coming soon to the Disney Channel. The cable channel has ordered the action-comedy series which stars Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr. and Scarlett Estevez as superheroes. The series follows middle-schooler Violet (Estevez) as she becomes a superhero in the footsteps of her uncle, Blue Demon (Demon Jr.). Together, the pair fight crime. Others in the cast include Marianna Burelli, Juan Alfonso, Brandon Rossel, Zelia Ankrum, and Bryan Blanco.

Disney Channel revealed more about this live-action series in a press release.

“Disney Channel has ordered Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, a live-action superhero comedy series starring legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. playing a version of himself and popular Disney Channel star Scarlett Estevez (BUNK’D) as Ultra Violet. The series, which introduces a relatable Mexican American family with a very special legacy, will showcase a predominately Latinx main cast and producing team. The series unfolds as a magical luchador mask selects 13-year-old Violet to become Ultra, the superhero successor to her uncle, who is the famous Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr. and a superhero-in-disguise. Ultra begins her own secret superhero training with her uncle, all while having to navigate the ups and downs of middle school. As they start to work together, Uncle Blue realizes he can learn a few things from Ultra’s modern Gen-Z take on crime-fighting. “Blue Demon Jr. is a Mexican cultural icon and we are looking forward to introducing him—and the luchador mythology—to our viewers,” said Rafael Garcia, vice president, Development, Disney Branded Television. “With Violet and her family, we also have the opportunity to present an authentic Mexican American family in a series that combines humor and adventure in a unique Latinx shake-up of the superhero genre.” Also starring is Marianna Burelli as Violet’s mother, Nina; Juan Alfonso as Violet’s father, Sebastian; Brandon Rossel as Violet’s brother, Miguelito; Zelia Ankrum as Violet’s best friend, Trudy; and Bryan Blanco as Violet’s goody-two-shoes classmate Enrique Diaz-Diaz. Blue Demon Jr. is set to co-executive produce the series alongside fellow co-executive producers Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar, who brought the IP to Disney. Jorge Garcia Castro will also serve as a co-executive producer. The pilot episode was written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, One Day at a Time) and directed by Alejandro Damiani (M.A.M.O.N.).”

A premiere date for this new live-action comedy was not revealed.

