A Showtime American drama, City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessy. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston, when violent crime was overwhelming the city, and racist, corrupt law enforcement only made the problem worse. It centers on new Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon).



The first season of City on a Hill averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 492,000 viewers. Learn how City on a Hill stacks up against the other Showtime TV shows.



Will Showtime cancel or renew City on a Hill for season two? Viewership is pretty good so I think it will be renewed, as long as Bacon and company want to continue. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free City on a Hill cancellation and renewal alerts.

8/2/19 update: Showtime has renewed City on a Hill for a second season.



