City on a Hill: Is the Showtime TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

City on a Hill TV show on Showtime: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the City on a Hill TV show on ShowtimeWill Ward and Rohr continue to work together? Is the City on a Hill TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of City on a Hill, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Showtime American drama, City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessy. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston, when violent crime was overwhelming the city, and racist, corrupt law enforcement only made the problem worse. It centers on new Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon).
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of City on a Hill averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 492,000 viewers. Learn how City on a Hill stacks up against the other Showtime TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

City on a Hill has renewed for a second season which will debut March 28, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew City on a Hill for season two? Viewership is pretty good so I think it will be renewed, as long as Bacon and company want to continue. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free City on a Hill cancellation and renewal alerts.

8/2/19 update: Showtime has renewed City on a Hill for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the City on a Hill TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Ivan Peter James Wavell
Reader
Ivan Peter James Wavell

I’ll be extremely sorry should City on a hill is not continuous because it really is exceptionally well scripted acting and when feels that this is going to be a special series even perhaps more special than Deadwood or escape at dannemora which was extremely good but I think this one is even better which is quite achievement so don’t forgot to stop it from having a second season and perhaps even third series!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 14, 2020 10:12 am
Rose 390 is bomb
Reader
Rose 390 is bomb

Great show but if they don’t continue the storyline and see things through for ryans, kinickis and theFbi/ cops I can’t see it lasting a second season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 12:56 pm
Cathy Johnson
Reader
Cathy Johnson

Yes good show. The whole accent on bacon is a good try but strained quite a bit(im being nice here) im from ny and hate when people try to act with the ny accent! But overall it’s pretty good to watch. It should be renewed

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 3, 2020 1:12 am
Eagle family
Reader
Eagle family

Great show! We look forward to seeing it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 17, 2019 4:54 am
A Fan
Reader
A Fan

Great show!!! The characters are super!! Hubby & I binge watched & wanted more!! Kevin Bacon Rocks!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 6, 2019 1:45 pm
Josh Dagew
Reader
Josh Dagew

This show is bananas. Be a shame if it gets canceled before it ever gets going!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
July 11, 2019 7:41 am
evelyn
Reader
evelyn

please dont cancell the show cant cut it in the middle of a punch would like to see how it ends

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 29, 2019 10:15 am
Rose
Reader
Rose

Liked this very much… could use less filthy language though.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 19, 2019 11:29 am
