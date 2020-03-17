Showtime TV Show Ratings (updated 3/17/20)

Since Showtime is a pay-for-view cable channel, the execs aren’t tied to the ratings like regular commercial channels. However, they still have to run programs that will keep viewers subscribed. Which of their shows will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.
Scripted Showtime shows listed: The Affair, Back to Life, Billions, Black Monday, Californication, The Chi, City on a Hill, Dexter, Dice, Episodes, Escape at Dannemora, Happyish, Homeland, House of Lies, I’m Dying Up Here, Kidding, The L Word: Generation Q, Masters of Sex, Nurse Jackie, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Our Cartoon President, Penny Dreadful, Ray Donovan, Roadies, Shameless, SMILF, Twin Peaks, Web Therapy, White Famous, and Work In Progress.
There’s lots of data that Showtime execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series. The ratings for initial airings don’t play as large a role as they do on commercial stations but they are still an indication of how popular a show is. Here’s an updated listing of Showtime’s recent/current primetime scripted shows.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
This is impressive. Just out of curiosity, what is your source of information? I looked at your links and tried to look it up on Nielsen. Just wondering because this stuff interests me. Thanks for a great website!
Please renewed for another season I hope it continues Kidding with Jim Carrey so funny. Need more seasons to come.
Please have Twin Peaks make Season 4!
I’m Dying Up Here has been one of my favorites on showtime this year, getting to see these characters on and off stage is a tremendous plus for me, a comedians career is relatively short unless you are a George Carlin or Richard Pryor and to see what they go through to get the slimmest chance at making it is amazing.
Hope to see this one back for a season 2, can’t wait to see where these characters end up.
Please renewed twin peaks so three season been 25 years but very scary creepy I love it never been big fan of it seems very good start please watch worth watching it.
Showtime seriously need to cancel Guerrilla. The show is literally an embarrassment, don’t know what they were thinking airing that mess. It’s not exciting or even historically accurate, what’s the point?
The Affair has gone on too long! It has gotten too convoluted.
Just end it already with some answers like who was driving the car?
Please keep The Affair on. It would s almost Hitchcockian in how things are viewed. Surprises and drama. Love it Season 4 please
Shame on Showtime for cancelling a wonderful show like Masters of Sex. Great writing and acting. What gives? Keep cancelling and I won’t need to subscribe any more.
I feel the same way. I injoy Masters of sex. I can not believe Showtime cancelled this program. Now between Masters of sex and Ray Donovan I will not need to subscribe to Showtime any more. If you’re smart stop taking off all the good programs.
I just finished watching Roadies!! I binged watched it which is how a lot of people do now a days!!! I looked to see when season 2 starts and was shocked that you canceled the series!! That’s crazy it was an awesome show and great cast!! Stupid stupid stupid!!! You have to give a show more than one season !!! I so hoe Netflix is smarter and picks this show up!!! Once again stupid stupid stupid!!!
It is disheartening when I hear the show I am watching is canceled. The season was not even over when I heard. No wonder viewership was down. You had a excellent cast of very talented actors. The Cast had great Chemistry. You could have done as well as True Blood. You could have at least given it 5 years. What are you replacing it with? Maybe you could do a few Show Time original movies? something to do now while we are still wanting more.
How disgraceful that Masters of Sex was renewed with a 0.13 Obviously, shows renewed with ratings that in the past would have gotten people fired are now renewed because nobody has the balls to fire these people or they are thick as thieves with them. Any excuse in the book is now acceptable. What a disgrace.
I have good sources that say Penny Dreadful is in fact canceled, and Eva Green did not renew for the next season. I am in Los Angeles and an actor myself… They were already clearing the set in Ireland and breaking it down..
My three must watch shows shows – House of Lies – Shameless – Penny Dreadful.
House of Lies makes an hilarious farce out of the business-of-business.
Shameless gives us a scary inside look at the ultimate family dysfunction.
Penny Dreadful is what true grown up horror and the macabre should be.
All three have fantastic actors.
Really enjoy Homeland and like the way it ties in to some of the terrorism in the world and its effect on those involved in it. I think this show has more room for authenticity and writers should not be afraid to step in uncharted waters which could help it go the extra mile. Penny Dreadful is another great show as well look forward to the continuation of these characters and their storyline.
I agree if you mean the terrorism terrotory is definitely the area I would like to see expanded upon there is a lot of intensity in it. How about how government officials are neck deep in it, not just divisions. So many betrayals and lies makes for interesting storylines. But, I just like these characters too and Quinn has surely gained his own footing, great job. I want to see Carrie kick some more A!!