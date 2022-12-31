9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four; A Storm Is Coming in FOX Series’ 2023 Premiere, Plus Lyndsy Fonseca Returns

9-1-1: Lone Star is returning to FOX on January 17th. The series will kick off with a major storm, according to the teaser trailer released by the network.

Starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker, the FOX series follows the lives of the first responders living in Austin, Texas.

In addition to the regular cast, fans will see the return of Lyndsy Fonseca, who was last seen during season one of the drama, per TV Line. She played Iris Blake, the sister of Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake. Tyler departed the series at the end of season one. When Iris returns, it will quickly be apparent that she has become close to T.K. and Carlos.

Check out the trailer for the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star season four below.

