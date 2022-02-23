9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three; Lisa Edelstein Leaves FOX Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star viewers were shocked in the final moments of this week’s episode when T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) received a call with bad news – his mother Gwyn had died. Lisa Edelstein played the character on the FOX series, and she returned earlier this season to help her son out of his coma and then to visit Austin for the reopening of the 126.

Starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker, the series follows the first responders of the 126 firehouse in Austin, Texas.

Series showrunner Tim Minear said the following about her exit from the FOX series, per Variety:

“Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare. It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

On next week’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, viewers will see T.K. and Owen (Lowe) head to New York, but things will go horribly wrong during their flight.

What do you think? Were you shocked by the exit of Edelstein on the FOX series?