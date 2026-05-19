Clarkson’s Farm: Season Five Trailer and Poster Unveiled by Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm is returning soon with its fifth season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what is ahead on the reality series featuring Jeremy Clarkson on his farm. A trailer and new poster for the season have been released.

Prime Video shared the following:

“Prime Video has released the new trailer for the fifth series of UK Original Clarkson’s Farm. The first four episodes of the eight-part series will launch globally on Prime Video 3rd June 2026 with 5-6 on 10th June and 7-8 the 17th June.

The new series of Clarkson’s Farm opens with Jeremy stricken by a major health scare, leaving him under strict doctors’ orders to take it easy. But rest isn’t an option. A new flock of Easy Care sheep arrives to help lighten the load, however the pub’s ongoing issues, its first festive season to navigate, and a government budget that has sent shockwaves through the UK farming community makes slowing down impossible.

A visit to the UK’s biggest agricultural expo inspires him to take the farm hi-tech, resulting in a baffled Kaleb taking his first journey abroad – a road trip to the Netherlands – where cutting-edge farms seal the deal and the rise of the machines begins.

Back at Diddly Squat, fields are scanned with lasers and robot tractors take charge, as Clarkson’s Farm shows what the future of farming could look like, if that future was run by an impatient 65-year-old and his antagonistic young farm manager. In the climactic episodes, things turn dark as bad luck strikes from every direction, causing massive upset and tension in every way possible.”