Dirty: Prime Video Orders British Crime Thriller Series from Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies)

Dirty is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new British crime series from creator Matt Charman. Production on the series is set for this fall.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Prime Video will launch new UK Original Dirty, a gripping, emotionally charged crime thriller created by Academy Award-nominated writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies, Treason, Hostage). The ongoing series offers a fresh and provocative take on a British police drama, exploring universal themes of family loyalty, moral compromise, and the corrosive nature of power through an intricate game of cat-and-mouse between mother and daughter. Production is set to begin in September 2026 in the UK. Trainee Detective Eva Bennett returns to Manchester and joins a new homicide investigation run by her fearsome estranged mother – the legendary Detective Chief Inspector Lois Mercer. As they navigate their complicated relationship and long-buried truths resurface, Eva starts to uncover Lois’ crimes, forcing an impossible choice between justice and blood. Dirty will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of Amazon MGM Studios’ expanding global slate of premium international scripted series, extending the studio’s bold storytelling across genres and formats. Prime subscribers in the UK can enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Dirty is produced by Binocular in association with Amazon MGM Studios. Foz Allan serves as Executive Producer and the series is created and written by Matt Charman.”

Charman also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“I love the power and the volatility of these two women. There are no limits on what either of them is capable of, which makes the potential of every scene explosive. Nicole and the entire team at Amazon understood the show instantly – they’re deeply passionate about the blend of character-driven drama and relentless propulsion. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

