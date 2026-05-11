99 to Beat: Season Two Renewal Announced for FOX Game Show

FOX is ready to give away another million dollar prize. The network has renewed the competition for a second season. The show’s first season of 10 episodes finished airing in December.

A game show, the 99 to Beat is hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews. In the program, 100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and humorous games. Anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the million dollar cash prize — don’t finish last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the life-changing top prize.

Airing primarily on Wednesday nights, the first season of 99 to Beat averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.85 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). It’s one of FOX’s top-rated unscripted series of the 2025-26 season.

The second season will air on Wednesday nights this fall. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the 99 to Beat series? Are you happy to know this FOX game show has been renewed for a second season?

