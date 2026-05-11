Cocktail Wars: E! Orders Competition Series Hosted by Lance Bass and Joey Fatone

Get ready to see two members of N*Sync together again. Lance Bass and Joey Fatone have joined forces for E! series Cocktail Wars. The new competition series will feature mixologists battling for a $10,000 prize in each episode.

E! shared the following about the series:

“E!, the go-to destination for high-quality pop culture and entertainment news, is expanding their unscripted slate with the addition of new original mixology competition series Cocktail Wars. Hosted by Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, the 10-episode series will debut this summer. Cocktail Wars pits America’s buzziest mixologists against each other in a lively, high-stakes showdown for $10,000 per episode. Hosted by Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, who are joined by a series of celebrities and an expert judge, each episode features a fast, fiery battle of skill, creativity, humor, and flair. From playful flavor combinations to eye-catching technique, the focus is on having a good time, taking risks, and serving up drinks with personality. Each shake, stir, and splash could be the winning touch or the one that sends them home. It’s a cocktail competition where the vibes are high, the drinks are strong, and the bragging rights are everything. “We’re excited to be part of Cocktail Wars and team up again for something this fun,” said Lance Bass and Joey Fatone. “With this much talent, a little competition, a lot of cocktails and just enough chaos to keep things interesting – that’s usually where we thrive.” “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Lance and Joey to E! with Cocktail Wars,” said Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, VERSANT. “Blending competition, creativity and personality, this show will deliver must-watch moments where nostalgia, pop culture, and mixology are in sync.” Cocktail Wars is executive produced by Texas Crew Productions and R&D Media. David Karabinas, Rick Cikowski, Chip Rives, James Macnab and Brad Bernstein are executive producers for Texas Crew; Russ McCarroll is showrunner and executive producer for R&D.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new E! series?