Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour: Kristin Cavallari Returns to E! in New Docuseries

Kristin Cavallari is returning to reality television. E! has ordered Honestly: Cavallari: The Headline Tour. The series will premiere on the network in June and will also be available on Peacock.

The series will feature Cavallari as she takes her Let’s Be Honest podcast to some of her favorite cities while sharing stories and interviewing people.

E! shared the following about the upcoming series:

“E! has greenlit the new docuseries “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour” (wt), which follows TV personality Kristin Cavallari as she takes her hit podcast “Let’s Be Honest” on the road. The series will premiere Thursday, June 5 on E!. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock. Each episode of the series will feature candid conversations with famous friends, Bravolebrities, memorable exes and other notable celebs from Kristin’s life as they unfold the stories behind their buzziest headlines – and make new ones – with jaw-dropping revelations that set the record straight. Guests will be revealed in real time as they surprise the audience at each live show. With stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York, the series will also follow Kristin off the stage as she explores local hot spots in each city with her friends and podcast guests.”

Additional details will be released later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new E! reality series this summer?