Around the Horn: Sports Debate Series Cancelled After 23 Seasons on ESPN

Around the Horn is ending on ESPN. The cable network has canceled the sports debate series, which has aired for 23 seasons. The last episode will air on the network in May. The end of the series was first announced in November 2024.

Premiering in 2002, the series has been hosted by Tony Reali since 2004. It has had more than 4,900 episodes since its premiere. The ESPN series features a rotating panel of sports experts discussing the sports news of the day.

According to Deadline, the following was said about the show’s cancellation:

“Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “Beyond Tony and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH’s consistent success since the very beginning.”

The final episode of Around the Horn will air on May 23rd. The series will be replaced by a 30-minute edition of Sportscenter this summer, but a new show is likely to fill the timeslot in the fall.

