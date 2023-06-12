SportsCenter: Neil Everett Leaving ESPN After 23 Years as Part of Disney Cuts

A big name is leaving ESPN. Neil Everett has co-hosted the Los Angeles edition of Sportscenter since 2000, but his contract has ended and was not renewed by Disney. His exit is another in recent cuts of on-air talent to save money for Disney with its networks and programming.

Per The Big Lead, Everett said about leaving the series, “ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life.”

His co-host, Stan Verrett, posted the following in tribute to his former co-host in a post on Twitter:

“I started at ESPN in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for Sportscenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change.”

What do you think? Are you surprised by Everett’s exit from Sportscenter? Do you plan to keep watching the ESPN news series?