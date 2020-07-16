The Boardroom: Kevin Durant TV Show Cancelled by ESPN+

The Boardroom is closing up shop on ESPN+, but the series will continue in some format on other platforms for free. The series aired for two seasons on the premium network.

The Boardroom featured Kevin Durant, Jay Williams and Rich Kleiman. The agent said the following about the series, per the NY Post:

“The Boardroom is bigger and better then ever. We built something to highlight the incredible stories of young Entrepreneur’s that come from nothing. We tell feel good success stories for young people to relate to and be inspired by. And we want it to be for FREE..Theboardroom.tv.”

ESPN said the following about its decision in a statement:

“Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we are actively working on creative ways to continue bringing The Boardroom to sports fans across our platforms in the year ahead.”

What do you think? Have you checked out The Boardroom? Will you continue to watch it on other platforms?