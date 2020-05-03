Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Good Witch: Season Six Viewer Votes

Published:

Good Witch TV show on Hallmark Channel: season 6 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)Will married life be smooth sailing for Sam and Cassie on the sixth season of the Good Witch TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Good Witch is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Good Witch here.

A Hallmark Channel fantasy dramedy series, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. Good Witch season six kicks off with the Halloween movie, Good Witch: Curse from a Rose.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Good Witch TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Good Witch on Hallmark Channel should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

262
Leave a Reply

avatar
258 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
243 Comment authors
Tracy ButlerKathy GoelkelKathleen A SheehanAnnieXenia Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tracy Butler
Reader
Tracy Butler

I love the Good Witch Movies and TV Series. I have all the movies and TV series.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020 9:22 am
Tracy Butler
Reader
Tracy Butler

I really love Good Witch Movies and TV Series. I have all the movies and the series. Can’t wait until Season 6 .

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020 9:20 am
Kathy Goelkel
Reader
Kathy Goelkel

Good Witch is my favorite show. I watch very little TV but this show love! Please keep it going. There are plenty of plot opportunities without Bailee.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 2, 2020 3:52 pm
1 16 17 18
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz