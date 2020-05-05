Good Witch: Season Six Ratings

After five seasons, Bailee Madison has left the Good Witch series and Cassie has seen her daughter off to college. Since the mother-daughter relationship has been an important part of the series, how will this affect the show moving forward? Will this change negatively affect the ratings? Will Good Witch be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

Airing on the Hallmark Channel television network, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. Good Witch season six kicks off with the Halloween movie, Good Witch: Curse from a Rose.

For comparisons: Season five of Good Witch on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Good Witch TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?