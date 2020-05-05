Good Witch: Season Six Ratings

After five seasons, Bailee Madison has left the Good Witch series and Cassie has seen her daughter off to college. Since the mother-daughter relationship has been an important part of the series, how will this affect the show moving forward? Will this change negatively affect the ratings? Will Good Witch be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.
Airing on the Hallmark Channel television network, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. Good Witch season six kicks off with the Halloween movie, Good Witch: Curse from a Rose.
For comparisons: Season five of Good Witch on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.15 million viewers.
What do you think? Do you like the Good Witch TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?
I wish Australia had the Hallmark channel, I love the Good Witch show, it is a great learning process, so natural. Great actors, it is worth waiting the long wait to see it on our Netflix channel. The story writing is fantastic and so true to life. I have watched all the series several times. Regards Judy B
Keep it going – love the show
YES! Please Renew GOOD WITCH season 7 — season 2000!!!!
Keep it coming!
I just love the show!!!! Cannot wait for season six to begin.
Right now I am watching the reruns of season five .
Thank you
Keep, favorite Hallmark show
Please keep the show coming! We LOVE IT ❤️!!!!
I have loved this show from the beginning. This show is the very reason why I have Hallmark.
This show is my comfy on a Sunday evening and it is all quite and it is me and “Good Witch ” or “The Good Witch”.
Please do not cancel.
This is one of my favorite shows. DO NOT CANCEL
Always look forward to the Good Witch. Great family theme, soft comedy and drama with a touch of mystery. Thank you Hallmark.
One show you can count on for a great view with no unpleasant language and a wonderful family feel. I enjoy the entire time and sharing this with family.
I love the show is relaxing its homie it’s it’s wonderful I love everything about it and I look forward to when I can watch it when I’m off of work is just for me it’s so enjoyable if I cancel that that would break my heart I just really thoroughly thoroughly enjoyed the people that worked at 2 I know many many people we all love watching it when we can it’s a wonderful show and I am a Wiccan that’s the other reason to I can relate to her very well.
Please renew this series, it is wholesome, sweet and well written, directed and the characters havemeaning and its just fun to watch!!
Please keep the on. Really good show. The interaction between the characters is great. Please keep it on & renew for season 7.
Please keep this show… love it. Something to watch that doesn’t involve such drama. My feel good show.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE RENEW! THIS SHOW IS AWESOME & AMAZING!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️