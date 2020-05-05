Vulture Watch
Is this Hallmark series still magical? Has the Good Witch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Witch, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the Hallmark Channel television network, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. Good Witch season six kicks off with the Halloween movie, Good Witch: Curse from a Rose.
Season Six Ratings
The sixth season of Good Witch is averaging a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.88 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 11% and 13%, respectively. Find out how Good Witch stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will Hallmark cancel or renew Good Witch for season seven? At this point, I think it will be renewed but we’ll have to see how the rest of the season’s episodes perform. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Witch cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the Good Witch TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please renew The Good Witch for several more seasons!!
I want to know will the curse be broken and what about the jewel that the mayor found in the jewelry box. Can’t leave us hanging. There needs to be more Good Witch. Please renew the series.
I love the good witch series and I would be very upset if it was canceled. There are very few shows left that have clean storylines and nonoffensive language.
The Good Witch series allows the viewers to participate in the characters lives with ultimate happy endings, which allows all of us to escape the reality of our own. Our world is filled with uncertainty, fear and anxiety…but in Middleton, we can finally escape. Absolutely LOVE Good Witch! Please renew. Looking forward to Season 7.
Please have Season 7 of the Good Witch! I so look forward to this show
My husband and I both look forward to watching this show. We find it lovely and relaxing in a world that is stressful and overly busy. It is a breath of fresh air!
I so enjoy the The Good Witch series and hope it will have a 7th Season. The problem I have is finding the correct Hallmark Channel in which it appears on.
More, please. Love the characters. I find this series therapy for anxiety.