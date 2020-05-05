Vulture Watch

Is this Hallmark series still magical? Has the Good Witch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Witch, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel television network, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. Good Witch season six kicks off with the Halloween movie, Good Witch: Curse from a Rose.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Good Witch is averaging a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.88 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 11% and 13%, respectively. Find out how Good Witch stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 5, 2020, Good Witch has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark cancel or renew Good Witch for season seven? At this point, I think it will be renewed but we’ll have to see how the rest of the season’s episodes perform. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Witch cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Good Witch TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series, instead?