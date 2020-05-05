Menu

Good Witch: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Seven on Hallmark?

by Telly Vulture

Good Witch TV show on Hallmark Channel: canceled or renewed for season 7?

The Television Vulture is watching the Good Witch TV show on Hallmark Channel. Has the Good Witch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Hallmark Channel?  
 

Airing on the Hallmark Channel television network, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. Good Witch season six kicks off with the Halloween movie, Good Witch: Curse from a Rose.
 

The sixth season of Good Witch is averaging a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.88 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 11% and 13%, respectively. Find out how Good Witch stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.
 

As of May 5, 2020, Good Witch has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will Hallmark cancel or renew Good Witch for season seven? At this point, I think it will be renewed but we’ll have to see how the rest of the season’s episodes perform. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Witch cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Good Witch TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Sara
Reader
Sara

Please renew The Good Witch for several more seasons!!

May 2, 2020 11:09 pm
May 2, 2020 11:09 pm
Hilary Jones
Reader
Hilary Jones

I want to know will the curse be broken and what about the jewel that the mayor found in the jewelry box. Can’t leave us hanging. There needs to be more Good Witch. Please renew the series.

May 2, 2020 10:34 pm
May 2, 2020 10:34 pm
Leslie
Reader
Leslie

I love the good witch series and I would be very upset if it was canceled. There are very few shows left that have clean storylines and nonoffensive language.

April 12, 2020 7:45 pm
April 12, 2020 7:45 pm
Lady Ace in Tx
Reader
Lady Ace in Tx

The Good Witch series allows the viewers to participate in the characters lives with ultimate happy endings, which allows all of us to escape the reality of our own. Our world is filled with uncertainty, fear and anxiety…but in Middleton, we can finally escape. Absolutely LOVE Good Witch! Please renew. Looking forward to Season 7.

April 4, 2020 1:43 pm
April 4, 2020 1:43 pm
Linda
Reader
Linda

Please have Season 7 of the Good Witch! I so look forward to this show

March 24, 2020 1:49 pm
March 24, 2020 1:49 pm
Clair
Reader
Clair

My husband and I both look forward to watching this show. We find it lovely and relaxing in a world that is stressful and overly busy. It is a breath of fresh air!

March 23, 2020 7:50 pm
March 23, 2020 7:50 pm
Debbie
Reader
Debbie

I so enjoy the The Good Witch series and hope it will have a 7th Season. The problem I have is finding the correct Hallmark Channel in which it appears on.

March 19, 2020 2:39 pm
March 19, 2020 2:39 pm
Kate
Reader
Kate

More, please. Love the characters. I find this series therapy for anxiety.

March 16, 2020 9:27 pm
March 16, 2020 9:27 pm
