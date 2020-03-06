Menu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 8?

Are viewers still interested in the seventh season of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Brooklyn Nine-Nine is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine here.

An NBC comedy series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker. The sitcom follows Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg) and the rest of the unique detectives and officers at the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Season seven picks up after Capt. Raymond Holt’s (Braugher) demotion to patrolman and the squad’s world has been turned upside down.

What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for an eighth season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

Like Brooklyn nine nine it’s very funny

February 7, 2020 6:42 pm
