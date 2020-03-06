Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Seven Ratings

You don’t have to worry about the crew at the 99th District being cancelled this time around. Despite low ratings, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has already been renewed for an eighth year for the 2020-21 season. Should that be the end of this police station sitcom? Stay tuned.

Airing on the NBC television network, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker. The sitcom follows Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg) and the rest of the unique detectives and officers at the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Season seven picks up after Capt. Raymond Holt’s (Braugher) demotion to patrolman and the squad’s world has been turned upside down.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.24 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

