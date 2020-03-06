Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker. The sitcom follows Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg) and the rest of the unique detectives and officers at the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Season seven picks up after Capt. Raymond Holt’s (Braugher) demotion to patrolman and the squad’s world has been turned upside down.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Brooklyn Nine-Nine stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Brooklyn Nine-Nine being cancelled by NBC right now. The network has already renewed the show for an eighth season. My suspicion is that season eight will be the end but we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancellation or renewal news.



