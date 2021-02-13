Network: FOX, NBC.

Episodes: 153 (half-hour).

Seasons: Eight.

TV show dates: September 17, 2013 — present.

Series status: Cancelled by FOX, revived by NBC, ending again.

Performers include: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, and Chelsea Peretti.

TV show description:

On this single-camera office comedy, Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a smart guy. He’s savvy enough that he’s never had to work very hard or follow the rules. Jake has the best arrest record at his station so he’s been indulged throughout his entire career.

That all changes when Brooklyn’s 99th precinct gets a new commanding officer, Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher). Holt believes in following the book to the letter. While his officers are both brilliant and capable, they also lack discipline and leadership. The officers compete, annoy, gossip, and flirt with one another but, at the end of the day, they have each other’s backs.

Holt’s next-in-command is Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a linebacker-sized man who lost his nerve after his wife had twin baby girls (Cagney and Lacey, of course). He lives in fear of not seeing them grow up.

Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) is the precinct’s straight-arrow so she’s thrilled with the leadership change. Amy is extremely competitive about everything thanks to her having grown up in a house with seven brothers. She’s hell-bent on collaring more criminals than Jake and is keenly aware of how many arrests she needs to close the gap.

Meanwhile, Detective Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) idolizes Jake and is the precinct’s workhorse. He’s not brilliant or physically gifted but he tries harder than anyone else.

Charles pines for no-nonsense Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) but he has no chance at all with her. Rosa is simultaneously tough, sexy, and scary as hell. The precinct’s self-absorbed civilian office manager is Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), an eccentric woman who meddles in everyone’s affairs.

