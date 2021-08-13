Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Brooklyn Nine-Nine being cancelled this time around since it’s already been announced that season eight is the end. This show has never drawn big ratings but it still has a devoted core audience. Could it be revived for a ninth season or a movie someday? Stay tuned.

A workplace comedy series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. The sitcom follows Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg) and the rest of the unique detectives and officers at the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Season eight finds Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

For comparisons: Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers.

