Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Nine? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Has the Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a ninth season on NBC?



Airing on the NBC television network, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. The sitcom follows Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg) and the rest of the unique detectives and officers at the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Season eight finds Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.



The eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine averages a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.53 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Brooklyn Nine-Nine stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ending so, there won’t be a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine this around since it’s already been announced that season eight is the end. Could it be revived someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancellation or renewal news.



