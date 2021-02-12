Menu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: NBC Series Co-Creator and Cast on Series Ending

by Regina Avalos,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end for a second time. NBC announced that the series would end with its eighth season during the 2021-22 season.

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller star in the comedy which follows the police officers of the fictional 99th district in Brooklyn, New York.

Shortly after the announcement, the cast and co-creator went to social media to share their thoughts on Brooklyn Nine-Nine ending for a second time. The series originally aired on FOX for five seasons before it was cancelled and then saved by NBC.

Dan Goor, the co-creator of the comedy, shared the following about the end of the series:

Members of the cast and crew followed with their statements not long after.

 

What do you think? Are you sad to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine come to an end on NBC or, is it time?


