Lucky: Apple TV Unveils Trailer for Limited Series Starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Lucky arrives on Apple TV next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the new series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, who also executive produces the series. A trailer for the series has now been released.

Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Fichtner also star in the series, which follows a woman who is forced to return to her criminal life if she wants to escape it completely.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Lucky is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life – and a way out. Hailing from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, Lucky is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV. Executive producer Cassie Pappas serves as co-showrunner alongside Tropper. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also executive produces.”

Lucky arrives on July 15th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this Apple TV series next month?