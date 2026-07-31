The Trial of Louise Woodward: HBO Orders True Crime Series Starring Meghann Fahy

The Trial of Louise Woodward is headed to HBO. The network has ordered the true crime series from Matthew Barry.

The series, starring Meghann Fahy, follows the events of the 1997 case where an au pair is accused of killing a baby in her care.

HBO shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The series tells the shocking true story of how, in 1997, an 18-year-old British au pair was accused of shaking to death a baby left in her care by her American host family, setting off an international media firestorm as the trial unfolds in full view of both the British and American public.”

Barry said the following about the series in a statement:

“The trial of Louise Woodward raised profound questions about childcare, working mothers, class, and the role of an emerging 24/7 media. Thirty years later, those questions feel more urgent and relevant than ever. I’m grateful to be working with Susanne and our partners at HBO to bring this story, in all its complexity, to the screen.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on HBO?