The Baby: Season Two? Has the HBO Horror Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Baby TV show stars Michelle De Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa. The story follows 38-year-old Natasha (De Swarte), a woman who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. When she unexpectedly ends up with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. Unfortunately, the baby wants her.



The first season of The Baby averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 116,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Baby stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



As of April 26, 2022, The Baby appears to be a close-ended limited series so, a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO cancel or renew The Baby for season two? This appears to be a close-ended series so, I expect the eighth episode to be the end. So-called limited series have been renewed in the past but this show’s ratings are pretty small so I don’t see that happening. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Baby cancellation or renewal news.



