Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12? Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on HBO?



Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.



The 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 486,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 53% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Curb Your Enthusiasm stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



As of October 26, 2021, Curb Your Enthusiasm has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO cancel or renew Curb Your Enthusiasm for season 12? At this point, that seems like a moot point. As long as David wants to make another season, I’m sure HBO will take it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Curb Your Enthusiasm cancellation or renewal news.



