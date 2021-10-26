Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12? Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed for season 12?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show on HBOHas Larry run out of rants? Has the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Curb Your Enthusiasm, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.
 

Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 486,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 53% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Curb Your Enthusiasm stacks up against other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of October 26, 2021, Curb Your Enthusiasm has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Curb Your Enthusiasm for season 12? At this point, that seems like a moot point. As long as David wants to make another season, I’m sure HBO will take it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Curb Your Enthusiasm cancellation or renewal news.
 

Curb Your Enthusiasm Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show will be renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if HBO cancelled this TV series, instead?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x