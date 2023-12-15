Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12; HBO Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of Larry David Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm finally has a return date. The HBO comedy will return for its final season in February.

Starring Larry David, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis, the comedy is loosely scripted and shows the misadventures of a fictionalized version of David.

HBO revealed more about the comedy in a press release.

“Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.”

David said the following about the series ending:

“As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content also spoke about the series. He said, “It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO on February 4th. The finale will air on April 17th.

