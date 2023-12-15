Platonic: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Comedy from Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen

Platonic is returning for a second season. Apple TV+ has renewed the comedy, which premiered its first season in May.

Starring Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez, the series follows a pair of best friends who reunite after a long time apart. The reunion turns their lives upside down, though.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that “Platonic,” its hit half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, has been renewed for a second season. Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, the critically acclaimed first season of “Platonic” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Since its global premiere this summer, “Platonic” has become one of the best performing comedies on Apple TV+, receiving continuous praise from critics and fans around the world and quickly achieving a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has been hailed as delivering “the best comedy of the summer” (Mashable), with “deft writing, delightful performances” (Den of Geek), and a “heady and disarming chemistry between Ms. Byrne and Mr. Rogen” (The Wall Street Journal). “We’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony,” said co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. “Season two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either.” “Since the first episodes of ‘Platonic’ debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.” “Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, “Platonic” season one starred Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo. “Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce. The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Byrne, who also stars in Apple’s dark comedy “Physical.” In addition to “Platonic,” Rogen is set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

The premiere date for Platonic season two will be announced later.

