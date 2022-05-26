Trying: Season Three; Comedy Series Return Date Set by Apple TV+

Trying is returning soon for its third season to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has set a premiere date for the comedy series starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith. New episodes arrive on June 22nd. Eight episodes are planned, with the finale to air on September 9th.

Also starring Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, the series follows a couple (Spall and Smith) struggling to have a baby.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look and the premiere date for the third season of the beloved comedy series “Trying,” which will make its global debut exclusively with the first episode on Friday, July 22, 2022 with new episodes every Friday through September 9, 2022. After a dramatic end to season two, the eight-episode third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity. In addition to Smith and Spall, the season three cast includes Eden Togwell (as Princess), Mickey McAnulty (as Tyler), Oliver Chris (as Freddy), Sian Brooke (as Karen), Darren Boyd (as Scott) and Robyn Cara (as Jen). “Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “Marvel’s The Punisher”), produced by Sam Pinnell (“Motherland,” “Derry Girls”), co-produced by Tim Mannion and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios. The complete first and second seasons of “Trying” are now streaming on Apple TV+.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Trying on Apple TV+?