Slow Horses: Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date and First Photo for Gary Oldman Espionage Series

Slow Horses is coming to Apple TV+ this spring. The streaming service has released a premiere date and the first photo of the spy series starring Gary Oldman. The actor plays the leader of a group of British intelligent agents who would have seen their careers end because of mistakes they made. Also starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke, the series is based on the novel by Mick Herron.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the keenly anticipated espionage series Slow Horses, starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 1, 2022. The six-episode drama, adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron’s first novel in the Slow Horses series, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated ensemble cast including Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal). The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Slow Horses on Apple TV+ when it debuts?