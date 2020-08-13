Tehran: Apple TV+ Announces Premiere for Espionage Thriller Series

Get ready to see the spy world with a new series coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has announced the premiere for Tehran. The series will follow a spy working for the Mossad who goes undercover in Tehran. Niv Sultan stars in the spy thriller.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Apple today revealed that Tehran, the new espionage thriller from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder, will premiere globally Friday, September 25 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Tehran tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan (Flawless, She Has It, Temporarily Dead), critically acclaimed actor Shaun Toub (Homeland, Crash), international star Navid Negahban (Homeland, Legion, Aladdin), Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad in My Shadow), Liraz Charhi (A Late Quartet) and Menashe Noy (Big Bad Wolves, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem). Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce Tehran. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of spy thrillers? Will you watch Tehran on Apple TV+?