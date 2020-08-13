Is the fourth season of the Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce heaven-sent? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Saints & Sinners is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season four episodes of Saints & Sinners here. Status Update Below.

A Bounce TV primetime soap opera, Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Donna Biscoe, Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, and Tray Chaney, with Tami Roman, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Karon Joseph Riley guest starring. The mystery drama revolves around conflicts and relationships between the members of the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia. In season four, Mayor Ella Johnson (Calloway) wants to position herself for a state senate seat. When Leona’s (Biscoe) secrets come to light though, they could jeopardize everything.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Saints & Sinners TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Bounce cancel or renew Saints & Sinners for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

8/13/20 update: Saints & Sinners has been renewed for a fifth season.