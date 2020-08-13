Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Saints & Sinners: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce TV: season 4 viewer votes (cancel renew season 5?)

Is the fourth season of the Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce heaven-sent? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Saints & Sinners is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season four episodes of Saints & Sinners here. Status Update Below.

A Bounce TV primetime soap opera, Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Donna Biscoe, Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, and Tray Chaney, with Tami Roman, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Karon Joseph Riley guest starring. The mystery drama revolves around conflicts and relationships between the members of the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia. In season four, Mayor Ella Johnson (Calloway) wants to position herself for a state senate seat. When Leona’s (Biscoe) secrets come to light though, they could jeopardize everything.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Saints & Sinners TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Bounce cancel or renew Saints & Sinners for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

8/13/20 update: Saints & Sinners has been renewed for a fifth season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

41
Leave a Reply

avatar
34 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
39 Comment authors
Honeyb. ScorpioDharma WilsonSabrinaCECEG Corum Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Honeyb. Scorpio
Reader
Honeyb. Scorpio

Please return saint and sinners Greenleaf is canceled dont cancel saints and sinners good watch

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 9, 2020 6:03 pm
Dharma Wilson
Reader
Dharma Wilson

Please BOUNCE renew Saints & Sinners for 5th season. Such a talented cast add Leon as Rex rich Tycoon brother who falls for Christie (just a thought)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 30, 2020 7:22 pm
Sabrina
Reader
Sabrina

I stumbled on this show on Hulu after watching another show but I can say I am so glad I did I love this show and on pins and needles waiting for season 5 I watched season 1-4 in a week

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
July 15, 2020 12:55 am
CECE
Reader
CECE

OMG I LOVE THIS SHOW/SAINTS AND SINNERS. There is not a dull moment in this show. The characters are awesome. Great actors they are right on point. This show us better than an OSCAR. Its in a category all by itself. It would be heartless not to renew this show. Within a weeks time I had over 50 people watching the show and they got hooked. All I can say is beautiful job to the cast, directors and so on

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
July 1, 2020 5:55 pm
1 2 3
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz