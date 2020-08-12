Saints & Sinners: Season Five Renewal and Movie Announced by Bounce TV

There will be lots more drama at a certain Baptist church in a small-ish Georgia town. Bounce TV has renewed the Saints & Sinners TV show for a fifth season. In addition, the cable channel has ordered a standalone movie.

Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs, and murder. The dramatic series stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Donna Biscoe, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, and Karon Joseph Riley.

Bounce announced the fifth season renewal earlier today and noted that it would debut sometime in Spring 2021. All previous seasons have had eight episodes apiece and season four finished airing in August 2019. In season five, viewers will find Mayor Ella Johnson (Calloway) bracing for the ride of her life when a father comes to town seeking revenge for his son’s murder. A long-kept secret will be revealed that threatens to take down the entire town.

Before season five begins, the cable channel plans to air a standalone movie. That will be released in the first quarter of 2021. No further details have been announced thus far.

Calloway posted about the news on Instagram.

