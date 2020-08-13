Menu

Saints & Sinners: Is the Bounce TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce TV: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Saints & Sinners TV show on Bounce TVDoes hope still abide at Greater Hope Baptist Church? Has the Saints & Sinners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Bounce TV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Saints & Sinners season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Bounce primetime soap opera, Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Donna Biscoe, Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, and Tray Chaney, with Tami Roman, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Karon Joseph Riley guest starring. The mystery drama revolves around conflicts and relationships between the members of the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, Georgia. In season four, Mayor Ella Johnson (Calloway) wants to position herself for a state senate seat. When Leona’s (Biscoe) secrets come to light though, they could jeopardize everything.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Saints & Sinners has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut Spring 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Bounce cancel or renew Saints & Sinners for season five? The Nielsen ratings for Bounce TV shows are so small, that it’s hard to use them to predict whether a TV series will be be cancelled or renewed. The channel has revealed that the season premiere drew the best ratings in the channel’s history. So, I’m thinking that we’ll see a fifth season renewal. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Saints & Sinners cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/13/20 update: Saints & Sinners has been renewed for a fifth season.
 

What do you think? Should Bounce renew the Saints & Sinners TV show for a fifth season? How would you feel if they cancelled this TV series, instead?



