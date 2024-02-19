What Would You Do?: Season 17 Ratings

It’s been over three years since ABC last aired episodes of the What Would You Do? series, partly because of the pandemic. The show has been useful to the network in the past, helping the programmers fill empty slots on the schedule, but it may be no longer needed. Will What Would You Do? be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

A hidden camera documentary series, the What Would You Do? TV show is hosted by John Quiñones, with Sara Haines and W. Kamau Bell joining him as guest correspondents. Segments explore how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into when people feel they must intervene or why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones and the correspondents report about how the bystanders made their decisions.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 16 of What Would You Do? on ABC (which aired in mid-2020) averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the What Would You Do? TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?