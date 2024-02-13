Tracker: Season One Ratings

Justin Hartley previously co-starred in the very successful This Is Us series on NBC. Now, he’s back on network television, leading a new show called Tracker for CBS. Will this drama also be a hit in the ratings? Will Tracker be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show stars Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all different kinds of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by his handlers, Velma (McEnany) and Teddi Bruin (Weigert), his quick-witted tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), and Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep Colton out of trouble.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



