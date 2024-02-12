Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 11, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell.

TV show description:

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show was developed by Ben H. Winters and is based on The Never Game novel by Jeffery Deaver.

The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all kinds of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present.

Colter is aided by his handlers, Velma (McEnany) and Teddi Bruin (Weigert), his quick-witted tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), and Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep Colton out of trouble.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Tracker TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on CBS?