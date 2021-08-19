Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 18, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Dr. Phil McGraw

TV show description:

A docu-series, House Calls with Dr. Phil is led by Dr. Phil McGraw, the host of the popular daytime talk show, Dr. Phil.

The series follows McGraw as he leaves his studio to travel across the country and visits families in need of his help. Using his unique and proven techniques, McGraw assists each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers in hopes of authentically changing their lives for the better.

