Network: CBS
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: August 18, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Dr. Phil McGraw
TV show description:
A docu-series, House Calls with Dr. Phil is led by Dr. Phil McGraw, the host of the popular daytime talk show, Dr. Phil.
The series follows McGraw as he leaves his studio to travel across the country and visits families in need of his help. Using his unique and proven techniques, McGraw assists each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers in hopes of authentically changing their lives for the better.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like the House Calls with Dr. Phil TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?
I am watching this show. I can’t believe the daughter hasn’t talk to her Dad for over 5 years because of a phone. Also her sister for telling on her. I think if that was my daughter her a
Ass would on the street