Network: ABC

Episodes: 12 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: October 6, 2019 — January 19, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Tiffany Haddish (host).

TV show description:

An improv/sketch comedy series, Kids Say the Darndest Things is based on the CBS program that was hosted by comic Bill Cosby (1998-2000). That series was based on a feature of Art Linkletter’s House Party radio show (1945-67) and the television program that followed, Art Linkletter’s House Party (1952-69). In this latest version, comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces the series.

In the reimagined format, in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country are played out in front of a live studio audience. Haddish interacts with real kids who often have their own innocently entertaining points of view.

Each episode includes several different segments with children with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives. In the “Kids Rule” segments, children explain the rules for everything from sportsmanship to dating to Tiffany. In “Love Talk”, Tiffany seeks their advice on her love life. “I’ll Be Right Back” features a hidden-camera segment with Tiffany asking the children to cover her desk while she’s out of the office and things go haywire. In the “Granny Tiff” segments, Tiffany is disguised as an older woman and she asks kids for help with technology.

Series Finale:

Episode #12 — My Work Is Done

Host Tiffany Haddish takes a look back at some of the most LOL moments of the season. Also, 7-year-old aspiring FBI agent Clark gets a crash course in forensic science, interrogation, handcuffing and more at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

First aired: January 19, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Kids Say the Darndest Things TV show on ABC? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?