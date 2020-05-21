Vulture Watch

Can this remake outlast the original? Has the Kids Say the Darndest Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Kids Say the Darndest Things, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Kids Say the Darndest Things is based on the CBS program that was hosted by comic Bill Cosby (1998-2000). That series was based on a feature of Art Linkletter’s House Party radio show (1945-67) and the television program that followed, Art Linkletter’s House Party (1952-69). In the reimagined format, in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country are played out in front of a live studio audience. Host Tiffany Haddish interacts with real kids who often have their own innocently entertaining points of view. Each episode includes several different segments with children with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Kids Say the Darndest Things averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.64 million viewers. Find out how Kids Say the Darndest Things stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Kids Say the Darndest Things has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Kids Say the Darndest Things for season two? The ratings keep dropping so I don’t see the network wanting more episodes. I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kids Say the Darndest Things cancellation or renewal news.

5/21/20 update: Kids Says the Darndest Things has been cancelled.



