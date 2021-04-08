Kids Say the Darndest Things: Season Two; CBS Sets Return of Cancelled Tiffany Haddish Series

There have been a few revivals of the Kids Say the Darndest Things TV series over the years. In 2019, ABC launched their version of the variety series with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish serving as host and executive producer. The show had lackluster ratings on the alphabet network and was cancelled in May 2020.

In December of last year, CBS — the home of the original Art Linkletter version — announced that they had revived the show for a second season. The network has now set Wednesday, May 5th, as a premiere date for season two.

Here’s the official announcement from CBS:

CLASSIC VARIETY SERIES “KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS,” HOSTED BY EMMY(R) AND GRAMMY(R) AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN TIFFANY HADDISH, TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 ON CBS The classic variety series KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS from CBS Studios and Anvil 1893 Entertainment, hosted by Emmy(R) and Grammy(R) Award-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, will premiere Wednesday, May 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The reimagined KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS showcases Tiffany Haddish’s unparalleled comedy talents, using her singular voice, humor and life perspective to interact with real kids from across the country in an honest, unpredictable and hilarious way. The show will feature fun segments, including “Show and Tell,” “Tiffany’s Life Lessons” and more, with Tiffany guiding kids through conversations to discuss their interests, lives and perspectives on the world. These kids are all unrehearsed and have no filters as they share their unvarnished opinions. Plus, the show honors its history with a nod to where it all began when Art Linkletter interviewed kids on his show with the weekly “Linkletter Vault” segment, featuring amusing past conversations with kids. KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin are executive producers.

What do you think? Did you watch the Kids Say the Darndest Things: TV show on ABC? Will you be tuning in for season two on CBS?