Kids Say the Darndest Things: Season One Ratings

Published:

Kids Say the Darndest Things TV show on ABC: ratings (canceled or renewed for season 2?)

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

The basis of Kids Say the Darndest Things has been around for more than 70 years. How will this new version of the series perform in the ratings on ABC? Does it still work? Will Kids Say the Darndest Things be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

An improv/sketch comedy series, Kids Say the Darndest Things is based on the CBS program that was hosted by comic Bill Cosby (1998-2000). That series was based on a feature of Art Linkletter’s House Party radio show (1945-67) and the television program that followed, Art Linkletter’s House Party (1952-69). In the reimagined format, in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country are played out in front of a live studio audience. Host Tiffany Haddish interacts with real kids who often have their own innocently entertaining points of view. Each episode includes several different segments with children with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

What do you think? Do you like the Kids Say the Darndest Things TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

5/21/20 update: Kids Says the Darndest Things has been cancelled.



Canceled and renewed TV show

Roger Southerland
Reader
Roger Southerland

Cancelled, it has too many bad reference for kids that age! And it looks and sounds scripted.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 1:50 pm
lynne GIAMBRA
Reader
lynne GIAMBRA

I hope this show will not be cancelled I enjoy it very much I think tiffany is very good kids r funnyly

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2020 8:51 pm
Ramona
Reader
Ramona

No, KSTDT should NOT be renewed. It’s more about the hostess than about the kids. It seems to me that many scenes are scripted. Art Linkletter must be spinning in his grave.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2020 8:37 pm
Bruce Kelly
Reader
Bruce Kelly

Host Tiffany uses the show more for self-promotion than focus on kids.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 24, 2020 4:51 pm
Chris
Reader
Chris

It’s boring show

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 22, 2020 12:30 pm
Angela
Reader
Angela

We enjoy this show, it’s nice to watch, laugh, laugh and laugh some more. Laughter is good for everyone. The kids are adorable and certainly do say the funniest things. Love it.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 1, 2020 4:10 am
Rose
Reader
Rose

PLEASE CANCEL THIS! It’s awful & I’m old enough to remember the original with Art Linkletter. This is not in the least the same or even good tv viewing.

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
November 12, 2019 9:56 am
Maria Grosskopf
Reader
Maria Grosskopf

Horrible, trashy, and in poor taste. We will NOT be watching it. It is not family friendly! Bring back the original one that was done in a classy way. Show some class ABC. We don’t need to sexualize everything. Keep it funny without going there.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
October 14, 2019 9:57 am
Rose
Reader
Rose

ABC has a habit of keeping really awful programs & I can’t imagine why! There are only 3 shows we watch on ABC & this certainly is NOT one of them.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
November 12, 2019 9:58 am
Bonnie Calvin
Reader
Bonnie Calvin

The first show was a disaster. The kids were urged to bolster Tiffany’s giant ego. The kids were merely props in her self-aggrandizing theatrics. Hopefully the youngsters will be allowed to shine on future episodes.

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
October 13, 2019 2:29 pm
