Kids Say the Darndest Things: Season One Ratings

The basis of Kids Say the Darndest Things has been around for more than 70 years. How will this new version of the series perform in the ratings on ABC? Does it still work? Will Kids Say the Darndest Things be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

An improv/sketch comedy series, Kids Say the Darndest Things is based on the CBS program that was hosted by comic Bill Cosby (1998-2000). That series was based on a feature of Art Linkletter’s House Party radio show (1945-67) and the television program that followed, Art Linkletter’s House Party (1952-69). In the reimagined format, in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country are played out in front of a live studio audience. Host Tiffany Haddish interacts with real kids who often have their own innocently entertaining points of view. Each episode includes several different segments with children with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

5/21/20 update: Kids Says the Darndest Things has been cancelled.