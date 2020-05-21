Kids Say the Darndest Things: Cancelled by ABC; No Season Two

Some bad news for fans of Kids Say the Darndest Things. ABC just revealed they’ve cancelled the TV show after only one season.

A reboot of the late ’90s and Art Linkletter program, the Kids Say the Darndest Things series features in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country are played out in front of a live studio audience. Host Tiffany Haddish interacts with real kids who often have their own innocently entertaining points of view.

The first season of Kids Say the Darndest Things averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.64 million viewers. That makes the reboot one of ABC‘s lowest-rated non-scripted series for the 2019-2020 season.

What do you think? Did you watch Kids Say the Darndest Things on Sunday nights? Would you have watched a second season on ABC?