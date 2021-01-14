Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Call Your Mother TV show stars Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, Patrick Brammall. The story begins with Jean Raines (Sedgwick), a mother from Iowa with two adult children — Freddie (Bragg) and Jackie (Sinnott) — who have moved away to start lives of their own 2,000 miles away. She misses being an integral part of their lives and, when she doesn’t hear from them, hops on a plane to Los Angeles to make sure that they’re okay. A fish-out-of-water in LA, Jean rents a guest house from newly-divorced therapist Danny (Brammall). She and her kids soon realize that they still need each other so Jean decides to stick around.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Call Your Mother averages a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.37 million viewers. Find out how Call Your Mother stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 15, 2021, Call Your Mother has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Call Your Mother for season two? Sedgwick is best known for her dramatic work but does have comedy experience. Though the ratings aren’t great, given that she is a well-known actress, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Call Your Mother cancellation or renewal news.



